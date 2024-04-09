Chicago man arrested after drugs, at least a dozen firearms found in Wicker Park residence

article

A Chicago man was arrested last week after drugs and firearms were found in his Wicker Park residence.

Hugo Pinzon, 34, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

During a search of Pinzon's residence in Wicker Park last week, law enforcement officials allegedly discovered distribution quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, along with at least a dozen firearms and thousands of dollars in cash, prosecutors said.

On at least three occasions this year, Pinzon allegedly sold cocaine to an individual who, unbeknownst to Pinzon, was cooperating with law enforcement.

Pinzon has a detention hearing scheduled in federal court for April 11.