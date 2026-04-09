Death investigation launched after body discovered in Elk Grove Village

The Brief A man’s body was found in the water Thursday afternoon in Elk Grove Village. Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Innovation Drive and launched an investigation. The victim has not been identified; details remain limited as the case develops.



A death investigation is ongoing as Elk Grove police found a body in the water on Thursday, according to officials.

What we know:

According to the Elk Grove Police and Fire Departments, the body of a man was found in the water in the 700 block of Innovation Drive on Thursday afternoon.

A death investigation is underway, police say.

What we don't know:

The individual has not yet been identified.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.