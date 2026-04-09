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Death investigation launched after body discovered in Elk Grove Village

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 9, 2026 4:48pm CDT
Elk Grove Village
FOX 32 Chicago
Body found in the water in Elk Grove Village

Body found in the water in Elk Grove Village

SkyFox is live over the scene near the 700 block of Innovation Drive where police and fire crews are responding to a reports of a person in the water.

The Brief

    • A man’s body was found in the water Thursday afternoon in Elk Grove Village.
    • Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Innovation Drive and launched an investigation.
    • The victim has not been identified; details remain limited as the case develops.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - A death investigation is ongoing as Elk Grove police found a body in the water on Thursday, according to officials.

What we know:

According to the Elk Grove Police and Fire Departments, the body of a man was found in the water in the 700 block of Innovation Drive on Thursday afternoon.

A death investigation is underway, police say.

What we don't know:

The individual has not yet been identified. 

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Elk Grove Village Police Department.

Elk Grove VillageNews