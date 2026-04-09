Death investigation launched after body discovered in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - A death investigation is ongoing as Elk Grove police found a body in the water on Thursday, according to officials.
What we know:
According to the Elk Grove Police and Fire Departments, the body of a man was found in the water in the 700 block of Innovation Drive on Thursday afternoon.
A death investigation is underway, police say.
What we don't know:
The individual has not yet been identified.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Elk Grove Village Police Department.