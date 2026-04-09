Michelada Fest Chicago returns with 3-day lineup, free community day at Union Park
CHICAGO - Michelada Fest Chicago is back this summer with a three-day celebration of Latinx music, culture and community.
What we know:
The festival will take place June 26-28 from noon to 10 p.m. at Union Park, marking its expansion to a three-day event for the first time.
The lineup includes Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Jessie Reyez, Sean Paul, and a mix of national and Chicago-based performers.
What they're saying:
Organizers say the festival is rooted in celebrating Chicago’s Latinx community and creating a space that reflects the city’s cultural diversity.
What's New:
This year introduces a free community day on Friday, June 26. Instead of a ticket fee, attendees will be encouraged to make a suggested $10 donation to La Casa Norte, which supports people experiencing housing insecurity.
The festival will also feature new collaborations with local creatives, including a merchandise pop-up with Gente Fina and art installations from Sentrock Studio.
What's next:
Additional details about performances, programming and on-site experiences will be released in the coming weeks.
Learn more and purchase tickets at MicheFest.live.
The Source: This article contains details from Windy City Events Management.