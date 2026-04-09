Michelada Fest Chicago returns with 3-day lineup, free community day at Union Park

The Brief Michelada Fest Chicago returns June 26-28 at Union Park with an expanded three-day format. The lineup features Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Jessie Reyez, Sean Paul and more. A new free community day will offer entry with a suggested donation.



Michelada Fest Chicago is back this summer with a three-day celebration of Latinx music, culture and community.

What we know:

The festival will take place June 26-28 from noon to 10 p.m. at Union Park, marking its expansion to a three-day event for the first time.

The lineup includes Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Jessie Reyez, Sean Paul, and a mix of national and Chicago-based performers.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the festival is rooted in celebrating Chicago’s Latinx community and creating a space that reflects the city’s cultural diversity.

What's New:

This year introduces a free community day on Friday, June 26. Instead of a ticket fee, attendees will be encouraged to make a suggested $10 donation to La Casa Norte, which supports people experiencing housing insecurity.

The festival will also feature new collaborations with local creatives, including a merchandise pop-up with Gente Fina and art installations from Sentrock Studio.

What's next:

Additional details about performances, programming and on-site experiences will be released in the coming weeks.

Learn more and purchase tickets at MicheFest.live.