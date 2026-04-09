Chicago men charged after leading police on 'beyond disturbing' chase: officials

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The Brief Two Chicago men are being held pretrial after a high-speed chase in Oak Brook. Police say the driver fled at high speeds while his passenger had a loaded gun. Both were arrested after crashing and attempting to run.



Two Chicago men have been ordered held pretrial after prosecutors say one led police on a high-speed chase through Oak Brook while the other was in possession of a loaded handgun.

What we know:

Lorenzo Bell, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, while Jahiem Russell, 22, faces charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding and unlawful possession of a stolen license plate. A DuPage County judge granted the state’s motion to detain both men pending trial.

The backstory:

The police pursuit began just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday when an Oak Brook police officer tried to stop a blue Nissan near Oak Brook Center. Prosecutors alleged the driver, identified as Russell, sped away, ignoring stop signs and weaving through traffic with speeds of up to 86 mph on roadways such as Interstate 88 and Interstate 294.

Officials said the vehicle eventually struck road barrels near the Ogden Avenue ramp and reversed into a police squad car before becoming disabled.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun on the front passenger floorboard where Bell had been seated. Police also determined the license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen a day earlier.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that Mr. Russell fled from police at a high rate of speed in the middle of the afternoon near the Oak Brook Mall while his co-defendant, Lorenzo Bell, a convicted felon currently on probation for unlawful possession of a weapon, was illegally in possession of a loaded gun, are beyond disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

What's next:

Both men have their next court appearance scheduled for May 4.