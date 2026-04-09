Chicago lands major Candy Hall of Fame attraction on Mag Mile

The Brief Chicago was selected over New York City and Orland to host the Candy Hall of Fame Experience. The attraction will span 60,000 square feet along the Magnificent Mile. The Candy Hall of Fame Experience is expected to open in summer 2027.



A major new attraction celebrating the history of sweets is coming to downtown Chicago.

What we know:

The Candy Hall of Fame Experience will be located at 830 N. Michigan Ave., taking over a 60,000-square-foot, multi-level space along the Magnificent Mile.

The attraction will focus on the history of the confectionery industry, highlighting iconic brands and the innovators behind them.

Organizers say the experience will be immersive and interactive, designed to engage visitors of all ages.

The backstory:

Chicago’s influence on the candy world dates back generations, including its connection to the 1893 World’s Fair, where early chocolate-making techniques helped inspire future industry leaders.

The city has been home to some of the country’s most recognizable candy companies, including Ferrara, Mars, Brach’s, Tootsie and Wrigley. This legacy helped Chicago secure the spot to host the exhibition.

Related story: Neighbors push back on housing plan for former Mars candy factory in Galewood

What they're saying:

Organizers say the goal is to create a destination that blends storytelling, history and interactive design.

What's next:

The project is currently slated to open in summer 2027. Additional details will be announced as the project progresses.