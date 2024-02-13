Ferrara Candy's sweet success: How NERDS gummy clusters took the nation by storm

They're yummy. They're crunchy. They're gummy. They're the hottest-selling candy in the USA. And, they're made right here in Chicago.

FOX 32's Sylvia Perez suited up and got a behind-the-scenes look at Ferrara Candy to see how their most popular treat is made.

Ferrara makes iconic candies like Atomic Fireballs, Red Hots, Lemon Heads, Laffy Taffy and so many more. So it's no surprise the Chicago company that's been around for more than 115 years is behind the hottest snack around.

It was 1983 when the word "NERDS" gained a whole new meaning. That's when the neon-colored mini candies were first introduced. Then came the NERDS Rope in 2001.

But it was 2021 when NERDS gummy clusters took the nation by storm. All thanks to the inventor, Sean Oomens.

"I wanted to try to utilize the crunch texture of the NERDS with the chewy texture of the gummy but get them together in a way where one did not weigh more than the other. It was a 50/50 blend of both products, so you get a crunchiness and a chewiness," said Oomens.

But this was no easy feat. It took Oomens and his team two years before they reached NERDS gummy nirvana.

With all the iterations of NERDS, Sylvia asked Oomens what plans he and Ferrara have for the future.

"Launching NERDS gummy clusters all over the world and hopefully NERDS can take over the world," said Oomens.