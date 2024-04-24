Ravinia Festival 2024: Tickets for summer concert series go on sale

Tickets went on sale for Ravinia Festival's 2024 summer season Wednesday morning.

The public sale kicked off at 8 a.m., exclusively on Ravinia's official website. The concert series runs from June 7 through Sept. 15 in suburban Highland Park.

Artists who are returning to the lineup this year include James Taylor, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty, Mavis Staples, Little Feat and Los Lobos, The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Gipsy Kings, Joffrey Ballet and The Roots.

The lineup will also feature debut performances by Samara Joy, Ben Platt, Violent Femmes, Big Boi, Abel Selaocoe, Gaelic Storm, and Meshell Ndegeocello.

In 2022, Ravinia launched its annual Breaking Barriers Festival to spotlight and celebrate women in classical music. This summer, Breaking Barriers will focus on women leaders in music and space. This event will take place from July 26 to July 27 and feature a Pavilion concert, panel discussions, a composer workshop and more.

Furthermore, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for its annual six-week summer residency.

To purchase tickets, music lovers will most likely have to wait in a virtual line. Ravinia's Backstage Blog offers several tips and tricks to improve your ticket-buying experience.

For more information and online ticket sales, visit Rivinia's website.