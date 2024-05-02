Red Line robbery: Man on the run after allegedly punching woman, robbing her

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect accused of attempted robbery on a CTA Red Line platform.

The incident happened at 5 a.m., April 29, on the Harrison Street platform, located at 608 S. State Street.

Police said the suspect, described as a man between 25-35 years old, approached a passenger and punched her in the face, unprovoked.

The passenger tried to run and was chased down by the suspect, who struck her again and demanded her property, CPD said.

The suspect is still at large and police said he is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2.

He was wearing a gray and blue stocking hat, a gray-colored hoodie with "Bears" across the chest, dark pants and white-colored shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.