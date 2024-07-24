Red Line robbery: Police seek 4 suspects who allegedly assaulted man, stole his items

article

A search is underway for a group of suspects accused of beating up a man on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train and stealing his property.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. July 13 at the Red Line Garfield stop, in the 200 block of W. Garfield.

The victim was riding on the train when he was approached by the four suspects before they beat him up and took his property "by the use of force," Chicago police said.

The victim's condition is unknown and the suspects are described as four men between 18 to 25 years of age.

Anyone with more information on the incident or suspects is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4447.