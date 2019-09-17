Red Line subway service resumes after reroute caused by fleeing theft suspects

CTA Red Line subway trains were rerouted to elevated tracks for more than an hour Tuesday after suspects in a Lincoln Park theft ran onto the tracks.

Officers were called about a theft in progress at 2:13 p.m. in the 900 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police. Suspects were last seen running onto the Red Line tracks at the nearby North/Clybourn station, 1599 N. Clybourn Ave.

Trains were halted shortly before 2:30 p.m. because of an “unauthorized person on the tracks” near the station, the CTA said in a service alert. Power was cut to the tracks between Armitage and Grand, according to police.

Trains were rerouted to elevated tracks while authorities investigated, but normal service resumed with residual delays by 3:43 p.m., according to the CTA.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.