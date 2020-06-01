Reopening of Illinois driver facilities delayed

article

Driver Services centers scheduled to reopen Monday will remain closed for another day after a weekend of unrest in the city.

Facilities on the West, South and North sides will now open Tuesday, Secretary of State Jesse White’s office said in a statement.

The facilities include, Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago South, 9901 S. King Dr., Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington Ave., Diversey Express, 4642 W. Diversey Ave. and Lockport, 1029 E. 9th St. in Lockport.

“Out of an abundance of caution because of announced lockdowns in the city of Chicago and after conferring with law enforcement, driver services facilities are being closed to protect the public and employees,” White’s office said.

Facilities in Illinois have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but officials last week announced a plan to open Driver Services centers in a limited capacity starting Monday.