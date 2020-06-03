Legal analyst Karen Conti discusses new charges in George Floyd case
All four police officers in the killing of George Floyd will now face charges for murder. Attorney and legal analyst Karen Conti discusses the new charges.
Illinois lawmakers seek emergency meeting of Legislature
Three members of the Illinois Legislature on Wednesday asked for an “emergency legislative session” to address the effects of violent demonstrations and looting on local communities and criminal justice reform.
'Wow man': Lebron James responds to Drew Brees saying he'll 'never agree' with anthem protest
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees stayed true on his stance against players kneeling during the national anthem when the season starts.
Alderman says he witnessed racially motivated attacks on black people in Little Village
The alderman of a mostly Mexican-American neighborhood in Chicago says he has witnessed racially motivated attacks in his community on innocent African Americans in recent days.
Unity march held in Little Village following clash between gangs
A Black Lives Matter protest was held Wednesday in the heart of Chicago’s Hispanic community.
Protests held in suburban Chicago over death of George Floyd
Peaceful protestors showed up across the suburbs Wednesday to march for George Floyd.
George Floyd autopsy report reveals he was coronavirus survivor
George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19, but was an asymptomatic carrier without lung damage, according to a new report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Peaceful George Floyd protesters march on South Side to CPD HQ
Hundreds of people marched through Bronzeville Wednesday night, ending with a standoff of sorts at the Chicago Police Headquarters located at 35th and Michigan.
Deputies: Driver booked on suspicion of assault after truck drives through Minneapolis protest
UPDATE: Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington confirmed Monday it appears Sunday's incident was not an intentional act. The driver was already on the freeway when it closed and did not go around any barricades.
Family of George Floyd 'deeply gratified' by news of additional charges
Officials announced Wednesday that former officer Derek Chauvin is now charged with both third and second-degree murder, and the other officers involved in George Floyd's arrest have been charged. The attorney for Floyd's family called this "a bittersweet moment."
‘He tries to divide us’: Mattis blasts Trump in letter, suggests president is threat to Constitution
Decorated U.S. military veteran and former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis did not mince words when speaking out against President Donald Trump’s decision to threaten to deploy the military amid ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Democratic governors to GOP counterparts: oppose U.S. military deployment
Democratic governors on Wednesday called on their Republican counterparts to join them in opposing President Donald Trump’s threatened deployment of the U.S. military to quell bouts of violence that have arisen from protests over the death of George Floyd.
3 other Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, Chauvin charges upgraded
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday he has upgraded the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and filed charges against the other three officers involved in George Floyd's death.
Car careens through crowd of peaceful protesters in Newport Beach; driver in custody
Peaceful protesters in Newport Beach had to flee from the scene Wednesday afternoon as a vehicle careened through the crowd.
Pentagon-Trump clash breaks open over military and protests
President Donald Trump’s Pentagon chief shot down his idea of using troops to quell protests Wednesday but then reversed course on pulling part of the 82nd Airborne Division off standby in an extraordinary clash between the U.S. military and its commander in chief.
Video shows Chicago police officer chasing down, punching protester
The Chicago Police Department has opened an internal investigation after video surfaced online that shows an officer chasing down and punching a protester in Uptown Monday night.
Obama speaks on George Floyd protests, urges mayors to review use-of-force policies with communities
Obama highlighted how most of the needed reforms take place on the local level, while urging the nation to use current momentum drawn from the protests to drive effective change.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to announce removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told The Associated Press.
'I want justice for him': Mother of George Floyd's daughter speaks out
The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter spoke out Tuesday, calling for justice after his death in Minneapolis police custody.
Police: Chicago calming down, but still 'too much violence'
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown described Tuesday night as the quietest in the city since widespread unrest began Saturday night following protests related to the death of George Floyd.