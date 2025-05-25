5 years after George Floyd’s death, Chicago protesters fill Federal Plaza demanding justice and reform

The Brief On the five-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, activists gathered at Federal Plaza demanding justice, police reform and human rights. Many were calling for full passage and implementation of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct, enhance transparency, and improve police training. Chicago has achieved full compliance with just 16% of mandated reforms—covering areas such as use of force, officer training and wellness, community policing, accountability, and transparency.



On the five-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, about 200 activists gathered at Federal Plaza over Memorial Day weekend, raising their voices and signs to demand justice and call attention to a wide range of issues—from immigrant rights to support for Palestinians and continued police reform.

What we know:

Demonstrators said their presence was a powerful reminder of their ongoing fight for civil liberties.

"I think it's important to show up every opportunity we can to protest against the chipping away of our rights, of our freedoms," a demonstrator said.

Many were calling for full passage and implementation of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation, first introduced in 2020, aims to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct, enhance transparency, and improve police training.

"The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was designed for people like myself and you to get justice when you would have those who abuse their power," said Marquinn McDonald, 2nd District council member for Chicago’s Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, who was also present at the rally.

Trump's executive order:

The demonstration came weeks after President Donald Trump issued an executive order titled "Strengthening and Unleashing America's Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens."

The directive proposes rolling back federal consent decrees, increasing the availability of military-grade equipment for police departments, and holding local leaders accountable for restricting police power.

McDonald said Chicagoans want to see healing among police and the public.

"I've talked to the superintendent, and I've talked to many commanders and officers in the (police) department. My family are police. They truly want to see an evolved department, a healed and better department," McDonald said.

Chicago's consent decree:

As for Chicago’s own consent decree, a federal oversight agreement intended to reform the city’s police department, progress has been slow.

According to the city’s independent monitor, as of last month, Chicago had achieved full compliance with just 16% of mandated reforms—covering areas such as use of force, officer training and wellness, community policing, accountability, and transparency.

As marchers moved through the Loop, their message was clear: the work is far from over.

"It’s our families that come to the U.S. for the so-called American Dream," one activist said.

Chicago Police said the demonstration was peaceful and without issue.