Report of man with gun prompts lockdown at 2 Addison schools
ADDISON, Ill. - A report of a man with a gun at a junior high school caused a scare in west suburban Addison on Friday.
This afternoon, Addison police responded to Indian Trail Junior High School after dismissal for a report of a man with a gun.
The students that remained at the school were put on lockdown, and so was Army Trail High School which is nearby.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Police conducted a search of Indian Trail and found nothing, officials said.
All students at both schools were allowed to leave.
No further information was immediately available.