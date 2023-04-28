Report of man with gun prompts lockdown at 2 Addison schools

A report of a man with a gun at a junior high school caused a scare in west suburban Addison on Friday.

This afternoon, Addison police responded to Indian Trail Junior High School after dismissal for a report of a man with a gun.

The students that remained at the school were put on lockdown, and so was Army Trail High School which is nearby.

Police conducted a search of Indian Trail and found nothing, officials said.

All students at both schools were allowed to leave.

No further information was immediately available.