Report of sex assault in Humboldt Park bathroom was unfounded: police

Police on Monday said an earlier alert of a sexual assault of a boy in a Humboldt Park bathroom was falsely reported to detectives.

“Further investigation by Area North detectives revealed the incident was not bona fide,” Chicago police said, referring to an alleged sexual assault from Sept. 20 on the West Side.

In a community alert, police initially reported that a boy was in a bathroom at Humboldt Park park about 7 p.m. when a male walked in and inappropriately touched the boy, police said.

A police spokesperson could not provide addition detail, such as the age of the boy or if charges would be filed.