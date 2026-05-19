Chicago men charged months after shooting that killed 2 teens

The Brief Two Chicago men are charged in a deadly Auburn Gresham shooting that killed two teens. Police said the victims, ages 16 and 17, were shot inside an apartment building last October. Both suspects now face murder and attempted murder charges ahead of detention hearings.



Two Chicago men have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting last October that killed two boys, 16 and 17, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago deadly double shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct 22, 2025 inside an apartment building in the 8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Omarion Roberson, 19, and Jarvis Bell, 32, allegedly shot the teens several times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified them as 16-year-old Devjae Christopher and 17-year-old Tamarion West.

A 21-year-old man was also shot in the arm during the incident and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Roberson and Bell were arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

What's next:

Both men have a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.