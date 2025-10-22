Chicago crime: 3 shot, 2 fatally, in South Side building, police say

The Brief Three people were shot, two fatally, at a South Side residential building on Wednesday morning. One of the victims was a 17-year-old boy, police said.



Three people were shot, two fatally, at a residential building on the South Side on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of S. Marshfield Avenue in Auburn Gresham, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little before 8 a.m., police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

An unidentified male was shot multiple times and also died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not identified the victims.

Area detectives are investigating.