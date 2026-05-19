Lawsuit claims poor security at Tinley Park concert venue led to teen's sexual assault

The Brief A lawsuit alleges a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park last summer. The complaint accuses Live Nation Entertainment and the venue of failing to provide adequate security and protect minors at the concert. An 18-year-old Frankfort man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault.



A Chicago law firm has filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park alleging a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a concert at the venue last summer because of inadequate security measures.

The backstory:

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of the girl and her parents, alleges the teen attended a July 22, 2025, Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert with a friend and the friend’s mother at the southwest suburban amphitheater.

According to the complaint, the teen was provided alcohol purchased at the venue by the friend’s mother. The lawsuit alleges the girl later walked toward the south side of the amphitheater to use a restroom when she was led into a restricted enclosed area and sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit and Tinley Park police identify the accused attacker as Roman Basso of southwest suburban Frankfort.

The complaint alleges Live Nation and the venue failed to:

Maintain adequate security measures

Implement safety policies for minors

Prevent underage drinking

Identify and remove predatory adults

Properly secure and monitor restricted areas accessible to the public

The lawsuit seeks compensation for what it describes as severe and permanent emotional injuries, including emotional distress, humiliation, loss of self-esteem and ongoing medical and psychological treatment costs.

Timeline:

Tinley Park police said the investigation began July 24, 2025, after hospital staff in Ohio notified officers about the alleged assault.

Police said surveillance footage provided by Live Nation, witness statements and a forensic interview supported the victim’s account.

Police later identified the suspect as Basso, who they said was attending Arizona State University at the time. Tinley Park detectives coordinated with ASU police before Basso was arrested Jan. 6 in Frankfort. He was 18 at the time of his arrest.

According to police, Basso made a confession after being advised of his rights while in custody. He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit argues the alleged assault reflects broader security concerns tied to Live Nation-related events.

The complaint references several deadly incidents connected to Live Nation promoted or hosted events over the past decade, including:

The 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester, England

The 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting during a Jason Aldean concert

The 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd surge

The 2021 fatal stabbing of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles festival

The 2023 Beyond Wonderland festival shooting

What they're saying:

FOX Chicago is reaching out to Live Nation and the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre for comment on the lawsuit.

What's next:

The girl and her family are represented by Chicago law firm Wallace Miller. Attorney Molly Condon Wells is set to discuss the case publicly at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The event will be livestreamed in the video at the top of this story.