Waukegan drowning: Teen dies after swimming in Lake Michigan

The Brief A teenage boy died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan. Friends told rescuers the teen disappeared while swimming in the harbor channel. Divers found the teen underwater and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.



A teenage boy died after being pulled from Lake Michigan Monday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

Waukegan drowning

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the lakefront after reports that a person was under the water in the harbor channel area.

Friends of the victim told Waukegan fire and police crews that they had been swimming in the channel and one of their friends did not make it out of the water.

A water rescue boat with divers was deployed to the area where the teen was last seen. Within a few minutes of searching, crews found him along the break wall near the bottom of the water.

The teen was put onto the boat and first responders began rendering aid. The teen was taken to shore where he was taken in an ambulance to Vista East Medical Center.

On Tuesday, Waukegan fire officials said the teen had died.

What we don't know:

No information has been released about the victim. There were no other reported injuries.

Waukegan officials urged the public to only swim in designated areas.