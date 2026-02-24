Report: President Trump to announce 'rate payer protection pledges' at 2026 SOTU

The Brief The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump will announce "rate payer protection pledges" from some of the top tech companies. It reportedly requires companies to pay more for electricity in communities where they're building new data centers. This plan comes as many across Northwest Indiana are struggling to pay rising utility bills.



The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump plans to announce "rate payer protection pledges" during his 2026 State of the Union Address.

What we know:

The Trump Administration reportedly negotiated with some of the top tech companies to pay more for electricity costs in communities where it builds data centers. While there are few details available prior to the president's speech Tuesday, the WSJ reports Trump is expected to say companies made commitments to "pay their own way" so electricity prices don't spike for consumers.

Fox Chicago has reported extensively on the rise of data centers going up in the Chicagoland area, and how it's impacting how much you pay for utilities.

On Tuesday, we spoke with some Northwest Indiana NIPSCO customers, who've reported their utility bills have doubled, even tripled since last year. Some of their most recent bills were around $500. Terri Logan from Hamlet, Indiana told Fox Chicago she's written the president multiple times in the past few months, asking for financial relief on her utility bills.

"Something needs to be done because people are just struggling every day, and it's like nobody believes that we are struggling," said Logan. "I think that's the most frustrating point, it's like they don't believe this is really happening."

We also spoke with Christine Shabai from Chesterton, Indiana, who recently got a NIPSCO bill for more than $510. She said these bills have impacted nearly every financial decision she has to make. That includes what she buys at the grocery store and how much she turns up the thermostat during the winter.

"It's tough because it's as much as a car payment," said Shabai. ""No one really knows what to do about it. How do you fight a behemoth like NIPSCO? I don't know."

We asked both Logan and Shabai what their message would be to the president, Indiana Governor Mike Braun, and other Indiana state lawmakers.

"Talk to your constituents, talk to people and see, you know, sit down at their kitchen table with them, see what they're going through," said Shabai.

Logan feels Indiana lawmakers have forgotten about them and are too concerned about the potential of persuading the Chicago Bears across state lines, instead of helping their residents with financial relief for utilities.

"The message was to please get ahold of Governor Braun and have him listen to what we are trying to say and that we are desperately looking for help," said Logan. "It's just upsetting when we see they told about the Bears Stadium and things like that within the state of Indiana, when we're all wondering how are we going to pay our next NIPSCO bill."



