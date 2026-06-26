Resident jumps from fifth floor as firefighters battle Edgewater high-rise blaze

The Brief A resident jumped from a fifth-floor apartment to escape a fire at an Edgewater high-rise Friday morning and survived with serious injuries. Chicago firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and rescued the victim from a mezzanine below. Several other residents were treated for minor smoke exposure as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.



A resident jumped from a fifth-floor apartment to escape a fire early Friday at a high-rise building in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Edgewater apartment fire

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the building along North Sheridan Road around 5:47 a.m. after reports of heavy smoke coming from the fifth floor.

Fire officials said one person jumped from the fifth floor and landed on a mezzanine area several floors below. Chicago firefighters rescued the individual and transported them to a hospital in serious condition, though officials said the person was conscious and speaking with responders.

Several other residents were evaluated at the scene for minor smoke exposure and released without needing hospitalization.

The first crews on scene launched a conventional high-rise firefighting operation from the floor below the fire. However, intense heat and smoke conditions prompted firefighters to also attack the flames from outside the building using an aerial ladder truck.

Firefighters from multiple companies conducted searches throughout the building and confirmed there were no fatalities.

Chicago Fire Department officials praised the coordinated response, noting the challenges that come with fighting fires in high-rise buildings due to the potential for smoke and fire to spread through multiple floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sheridan Road was closed near Foster Avenue during the emergency response, and traffic was diverted away from the area Friday morning.