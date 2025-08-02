Residents evacuated after Aurora building begins to crumble

The Brief Residents were evacuated Sunday evening after bricks began falling from a building at 104 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Police shut down a section of East Galena Boulevard, and the Red Cross and Victim Services are assisting displaced individuals. The cause of the building’s structural damage remains unknown.



Residents evacuated an Aurora building as it reportedly crumbled to the ground on Sunday, according to Aurora Illinois Police and Fire Departments.

What we know:

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aurora Illinois Police received reports of bricks falling from 104 E. Galena Blvd. onto the sidewalks and roadways. Residents from 102 and 104 E. Galena Blvd. were evacuated.

Police shut down East Galena Boulevard between Broadway and Lincoln Avenue.

The Red Cross and Victim Services have been called out to assist displaced persons.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the structural damage to the buildings.