Residents evacuated after Aurora building begins to crumble
AURORA, Ill. - Residents evacuated an Aurora building as it reportedly crumbled to the ground on Sunday, according to Aurora Illinois Police and Fire Departments.
What we know:
Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aurora Illinois Police received reports of bricks falling from 104 E. Galena Blvd. onto the sidewalks and roadways. Residents from 102 and 104 E. Galena Blvd. were evacuated.
Police shut down East Galena Boulevard between Broadway and Lincoln Avenue.
The Red Cross and Victim Services have been called out to assist displaced persons.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the structural damage to the buildings.
