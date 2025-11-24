Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, family says

The Brief Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., 84, was discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Monday and remains in stable condition, his family said. The civil rights leader, who was diagnosed with supranuclear palsy earlier this year, continues to recover as his family thanks supporters and hospital staff for their prayers and care.



Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. was discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Monday, according to his family.

The backstory:

Jackson, 84, remains in stable condition, though no additional details were released.

"Our family would like to thank the countless friends and supporters who have reached out, visited, and prayed for our father. We bear witness to the fact that prayer works and would also like to thank the professional, caring, and amazing medical and security staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. We humbly ask for your continued prayers throughout this precious time," said son and family spokesperson, Yusef Jackson.

Last week, Jackson’s family said he was breathing on his own and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.

The longtime civil rights leader and former presidential candidate was hospitalized Nov. 12. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s syndrome in 2013, and in April, his family said his diagnosis was updated to supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder.

Jackson is the founder of the Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization dedicated to social change and political empowerment.

More updates will be provided as they become available.