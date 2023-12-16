Richard Hunt, renowned Chicago sculptor, passes away at 88

A well-known Chicago sculptor whose career spanned seven decades has died at the age of 88.

Richard Hunt "passed away peacefully" at his Chicago home on Saturday, according to an obituary that was shared on his website.

A private funeral service is planned to be held in Chicago, but his family will also host a celebration of his art and life that will be open to the public next spring. The dates have not yet been announced.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on Hunt's death, saying he leaves behind an "indelible impact on our city and our world." You can read the full statement below:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Hunt, visionary Chicago sculptor and activist. A lifelong Chicagoan, his extraordinary career spanning 70 years leaves an indelible impact on our city and our world. With more than 160 works across the United States, Chicago is home to many of Hunt’s monumental pieces, including ‘Flight Forms’ at Midway Airport, 'Jacob's Ladder' at the Woodson Regional Library, and the 2021 Ida B. Wells Memorial in Bronzeville. In 2014, Hunt was celebrated with a career retrospective, ‘Richard Hunt: 60 Years of Sculpture,’ at the Chicago Cultural Center and with featured works at the Museum of Contemporary Art. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and the cultural community. Richard’s legacy will live on for generations to come."

Hunt was born in Chicago on Sept. 12, 1935, and he grew up on the South Side – in Woodlawn and then Englewood – his obituary states. He visited the city's major public museums and developed an interest in African art.

He grew up to become "one of the most important sculptors" in the U.S. and held over 150 solo exhibitions, according to his obituary. His work has also been on display in more than 100 public museums across the nation.

Most recently, Hunt completed a sculptural model for a monument to Emmett Till, titled "Hero Ascending."

The art will be installed at Till's childhood home in Chicago, according to his obituary.

"It will commemorate Till and the tragic event that gave rise to the modern Civil Rights movement and to shaping the career of the sculptor, Richard Hunt," his website states.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama issued a shared statement on Hunt's passing:

"Richard Hunt was an acclaimed sculptor and one of the finest artists ever to come out of Chicago. Michelle and I are thinking of Richard’s family today – and we are eternally grateful that his sculpture, ‘Book Bird,’ will sit outside a new branch of the Chicago Public Library at the Obama Presidential Center. It will be an inspiration for visitors from around the world, and an enduring reminder of a remarkable man."

Hunt is survived by his daughter who is also an artist, Cecelia, and his sister Marian, a retired librarian. His family members reside in Chicago.

To learn more about Hunt and his artwork, visit his website here.