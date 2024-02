Another neighborhood is losing a grocery store.

The Village of Richton Park on Wednesday announced the Save-A-Lot store on Sauk Trail will be closing in about two weeks.

The store has been in business for 17 years.

The Village says there is an opportunity for a new, specialty grocery store to move in.

The Richton Park Save-A-Lot is owned by Yellow Banana, which is the same company that has bought several grocery stores in Chicago.