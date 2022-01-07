River North crime: Police search for 2 men robbing victims at gunpoint

Chicago police are warning River North residents about a series of armed robberies that have occurred in the area over the last week.

In each incident, one or two offenders approach a victim on the street, produce a handgun and demand the victim's cell phone.

The offender(s) then take the victim's property and flee on foot, police said.

In one incident, the offenders fled in a gray Dodge Charger.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

200 block of West Huron Street on Jan. 1 in the afternoon hours.

200 block of West Grand Avenue on Jan. 4 in the afternoon hours

The offenders are described as African-American men between the ages of 20 and 28-years-old. Both are believed to be between 5'8" and 6', and roughly 170 to 190 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.