River North restaurant closed over weekend after kitchen fire that injured firefighter

A restaurant fire in River North early Friday evening left one Chicago firefighter with minor injuries and prompted an evacuation.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Smith & Wollensky restaurant said it will remain closed over the weekend due to the cleanup and to assess the damage.

"We apologize to our loyal guests for this temporary closure and will update as soon as we can," the spokesperson said.

The small kitchen fire happened at the restaurant, which is located at 319 North State Street on the Chicago River.

The fire broke out on the lower level, but it was quickly contained.

All the staff and guests were evacuated and Chicago Fire Department crews put out the flames.

No injuries to customers or staff members were reported, but one firefighter did suffer minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.