Road rage shooting on Northwest Indiana interstate leads to driver's arrest, police say

The Brief Road rage turns into shooting: Indiana State Police said a road rage dispute on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound ended when a driver allegedly fired a shot at another vehicle, shattering a window and causing minor injuries from broken glass. Suspect arrested: Gavin McCammon, 23, of Lake Village, was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Formal charges are pending. Police issue warning: State police said the incident is the second road rage shooting on Northwest Indiana interstates in the past two weeks and are urging motorists to avoid confrontations, slow down and call 911 if they encounter an aggressive driver.



A road rage dispute on a Northwest Indiana interstate ended in gunfire Wednesday afternoon, leaving one driver with minor injuries and another behind bars, Indiana State Police said.

The backstory:

State police responded about 1:50 p.m. to reports of shots fired on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound.

According to investigators, a 911 caller reported that the driver of a Honda Civic fired a shot at her vehicle, shattering one of its windows.

Troopers found the victim on the Central Avenue exit ramp. The suspect had stopped on I-80 just before the Central Avenue exit, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries from broken glass but was not struck by the gunfire. Troopers detained the Honda driver until detectives arrived.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage encounter that began while both vehicles were traveling north on Interstate 65.

Suspect charged:

The suspect was identified as Gavin McCammon, 23, of Lake Village.

Police said McCammon was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Formal charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

What's next:

State police said the shooting is the second road rage-related shooting reported on Northwest Indiana interstate highways in the past two weeks.

Authorities are reminding motorists to avoid engaging with aggressive drivers. If confronted in a road rage situation, drivers should slow down when it is safe to do so and call 911.