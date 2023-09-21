Robbery at AT&T store leads to police standoff in Markham

A police standoff lasted for more than two hours in the south suburbs Thursday.

Information is still coming into the newsroom on the incident, but early reports indicate that a robbery took place at an AT&T store in Summit.

The suspect was then tracked to Markham, where a stand-off unfolded.

The suspect ran into a home near 162nd and Laflin and police from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Residents reported hearing gunshots throughout the standoff that started right before noon.

FOX 32 has reached out to Summit police for an update.