Robert De Niro's NYC home broken into, woman tries to steal Christmas gifts

A woman broke into what has been identified as Robert De Niro's Manhattan townhouse early Monday and was reportedly bagging up presents under the Christmas tree.

The 30-year-old woman broke into the 79-year-old actor's townhouse on the Upper East Side around 2:45 a.m.

NYPD officers had reportedly been following her as she got into his home on 65th St. between Lexington Ave. and Park Ave. through the basement. They would not confirm that it was De Niro's home but the Post, citing sources, said it belongs to him.

Officers went inside and caught her stealing the items and placed her under arrest.

De Niro was reportedly home at the time but was not aware of the intruder when the NYPD officers burst in to grab her.

The suspect has "numerous" burglary arrests. New charges against her were unavailable.