Rockford man charged with distributing and possessing child pornography

article

A 27-year-old Rockford man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

Matthew David Spataro faces three felony counts of distributing child pornography and 44 counts of being in possession of child pornography, according to Illinois State police.

State police began investigating Spataro June 30 after receiving information that he was allegedly involved in distributing and having child pornography, state police said.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at his home, and he was found that a home daycare was being ran from his home, state police said. Investigators are gathering evidence to determine if any children at the home daycare were harmed.

Spataro remains in custody at the Winnebago County jail. He is due in bond court Thursday.