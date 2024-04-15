Rockford stabbing suspect ordered by judge to get psych evaluation

The suspect in the mass stabbing attack in Rockford last month appeared in court on Monday.

Christian Soto was supposed to be arraigned on first-degree murder charges. Instead, a judge ordered a psych evaluation for Soto to determine if he's mentally fit to stand trial.

He appeared in court via video. Soto is accused of killing four people and wounding several others on March 27 in a southeast Rockford neighborhood.

According to police, Soto went on a killing spree, going from house to house in the neighborhood and attacking several people with knives, his pickup truck, and a softball bat. Victims included a mother and son, a U.S. Postal Service carrier, and a 15-year-old East High School student.

A motive is unclear, but Soto told investigators he was high on drugs during the attack.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said the case would go before a grand jury on Friday.

Soto is due back in court for another hearing on May 17.