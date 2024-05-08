Extra-alarm fire causes building to collapse in Gresham

A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a 2.5-story building located at 7706 S. Peoria St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The building where the fire started collapsed and fire officials said flames spread to a nearby apartment building. One man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

As of 9:05 a.m., officials said the fire was under control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Two adults and two children were displaced.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.