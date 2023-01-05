Rollover crash in downtown Chicago leaves 4 women hospitalized

Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop.

Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

The two other women were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck by the car and thrown against a wall, officials said.

All four were taken to hospitals where two were stabilized and two others were listed in serious to critical condition, officials said.