Rollover crash leaves 1 injured on Lower West Side

A man was hospitalized in a rollover crash Friday morning on Chicago's Lower West Side.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving an SUV southbound in the 2500 block of South Ashland Avenue when he struck a Ford sedan that rolled over onto its roof, police said.

Paramedics took the driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old man, to the Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash and refused treatment at the scene.

No further information was provided.