Round Lake police chase: Man sentenced for fatal DUI crash

An Illinois man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a 2020 DUI rollover crash that killed two of his passengers during a high-speed police chase.

The incident began in the early morning hours of September 27 when Round Lake police tried to pull over Jose Aguirre’s speeding Chevy Traverse, which eventually reached 123 mph before the chase was called off due to safety concerns.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed into a wooded area near Route 134 and Main Street, killing Juan Renteria-Becerra, 34, and Edgar Herrera, 30.

Jose Aguirre

"While we are disappointed the sentence was not higher, this prison term sends the correct message that dangerous drivers will be held accountable in Lake County. And we continue to grieve with the victims over this horrific crime," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.

Aguirre, 30, was convicted of aggravated DUI in June. He had been in custody on a $1 million bond before his conviction.