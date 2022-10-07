Excitement builds ahead of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Rain washed the streets Friday in advance of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Crews have been assembling gates, tents and the starting structure for Sunday’s race which begins on Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

Some of the visiting runners took an easy jog in the steady rain to Columbus Drive where the start and finish line will be.

On race day, at 1a.m., cars will be towed from the streets on the course. Streets will be shut down at 7 a.m. and will be impacted until about 4 p.m.

Chicago welcomes the world Sunday with 40,000 runners from here and 100 countries who will get to tour 26.2 miles of 29 Chicago neighborhoods. From elite competitors to first timers, Chicago’s course is known to be fast, flat and friendly.

Brandon Payne traveled with his wife and 10-month old to Chicago. He hopes to set a personal record, having run the Boston Marathon in about 2 hours, 40 minutes. He ran over to see the course,

"I think it’s really nice," Payne said. "It's flat. [I'm trying] to work my way through all the gates and cut-offs and see the finish and start areas so I know where to go on race day."

Three runners from South Africa, England and Vancouver were doing the same. They are trying to complete the Abbott Marathon World Majors marathons.

"It’s one of the six majors. We all want to eventually get our marathon major medals, our six medals, so Chicago is on the list," Nick Bester, of South Africa, said.

Riccardo and Vincenzo Opeka are brothers living in Vancouver and London. Riccardo said he hopes Sunday will be dryer, but the most important thing is to have fun. Vincenzo said he was getting goosebumps,

"I can just imagine what Sunday morning is going to feel like," Vincenzo Opeka said. "This is the biggest marathon I've done so the crowd’s gonna be amazing."

A million people are expected to gather to watch the race, all around Chicago.