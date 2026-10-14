Election 2026: Your guide to Chicago-area ballot questions, referenda

The Brief Voters across the Chicago area will be asked to weigh in on various ballot questions in this November's general election. Ballot questions typically ask voters' approval for property tax increases or large borrowing. Voters may also be asked to weigh in on "advisory" referenda, which are essentially meant to gauge public opinion on various issues.



This fall’s midterm election won’t just include key races for federal, state and local offices, but also key ballot questions asking voters to weigh in on tax increases, borrowing and other hot-button issues.

Ballot questions, also referred to as a referendum, are meant to ask voters about specific topics.

Ballot questions explained

Big picture view:

The most common ballot questions will come from a local taxing body (think your city or village, county government, local school district, library district, etc.) asking voters to approve a property tax increase or the borrowing of money, typically to pay for infrastructure improvements.

As an example, Oswego Community Unit School District 308, which includes voters in Kane, Kendall and Will counties, is asking voters to approve $317 million in borrowing to make a range of infrastructure improvements to its 22 school buildings. The district says its aging buildings need improvements to their HVAC systems, roof, plumbing, and electrical work. It will also use some of the money to improve security at its schools.

There is another type of ballot question, called an "advisory" or "non-binding" referendum, that essentially asks voters’ opinions on a given topic. Because the question is "advisory," the results are not meant to directly decide policy, but rather give elected officials information on where voter opinion is.

An example would be in the city of Chicago, where residents are being asked to vote on three advisory referenda, one of which gauges opinion on whether the city should restart the use of a gunshot detection system. The ballot question comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson discontinued the use of ShotSpotter due to local concerns about the program’s accuracy and said he’d look for a replacement. No replacement has been approved or implemented.

Below is a rundown of key ballot questions being posed to voters across the Chicago area. Fox Chicago has summarized most of the ballot questions and listed school district questions separately since public school districts tend to make up the bulk of the average homeowner's property tax bill.

To read the exact language of each question, visit the website of your local election authority, which is usually your county clerk’s office.

City of Chicago

Local perspective:

Voters in the city of Chicago will be asked three advisory referenda. Remember that these are essentially meant to gauge public opinion, rather than directly affect public policy.

"Should the City of Chicago restart the use of gunshot detection technology that informs first responders when gunshots are detected?" "Should Chicago develop a permanent festival and outdoor event space for large-scale events?" "Shall the City of Chicago pursue all lawful means to recover financial compensation from the federal government for the costs and economic harm caused by the Donald Trump administration's violent, militarized ICE operations, including the Midway Blitz operation led by Greg Bovino, to recover lost tax revenue, public safety response costs, and services provided to residents and families affected by those operations?"

Chicago Public Schools

Voters in the CPS district will also be asked two advisory referenda.

"Shall Illinois use revenue from a surcharge on millionaires to increase funding to public schools?" "Should the City of Chicago require owners of long-term vacant or undeveloped commercial or investment properties to pay an additional annual charge that would support Chicago Public Schools?"

Cook County

Referenda breakdown:

Voters in Cook County will also be asked to weigh in on one advisory referendum.

"Shall Illinois adopt the Millionaire Amendment for Property Tax Relief and Education, which would enact a 3% income tax surcharge only on millionaires and use 50% of this new revenue to provide property tax relief for residential and commercial taxpayers and 50% to improve state funding for public education?"

Suburban Cook County

In Alsip, voters will be asked to modify its term limits for mayor, clerk and trustees to allow officials to serve no more than four consecutive terms, instead of just three consecutive terms.

In Berkeley, voters will be asked in an advisory referendum about whether the village should borrow $4 million on behalf of the Berkeley Public Library for infrastructure improvements to its library building at 1637 N. Taft Ave.

In Brookfield, voters will be asked to increase the village’s property tax rate. The village says a single-family home with a fair market value of $100,000 is estimated to pay $112.45 more on the village’s portion of property taxes if the increase is approved.

In Calumet Park, voters will be asked three questions:

Whether the village should waive home building permit fees for veterans. Whether the mayor, clerk and trustees should be term-limited to three terms, instead of four. Whether the village should waive the $50 exempt transfer stamp fees for veterans.

In Crestwood, voters will be asked three questions:

Whether the village should reduce its annual vehicle sticker cost for citizens over the age of 60 to $5. Whether the village should lower the annual cost of its passenger vehicle sticker for veterans to $0. Whether to impose a limit of no more than three full terms for elected village officials.

In Franklin Park, voters will be asked three questions:

Whether the village should prohibit the planting of fruit-bearing trees on private property to reduce rodents. Whether the village should more strongly enforce parking rules to improve public safety and access for emergency vehicles. Whether the village should reduce the speed limit on Franklin Avenue from Ruby Street to Edgington Street from 25 mph to 20 mph to improve pedestrian safety.

In Markham, voters will be asked three questions:

Whether the city should adopt a managerial form of municipal government. Whether the city should operate and maintain the local Parks and Recreation services. Whether city elected officials should be limited to serving no more than two full terms in office.

In Niles, voters will be asked three questions:

Whether the village should end its requirement for residents to buy vehicle stickers starting June 1, 2027. Whether the village should consider "attracting" an indoor/outdoor theatre in the village. Whether the village should impose a 16-year term limit for anyone elected to be a trustee.

In Oak Park, voters will be asked whether the state government should "repeal laws that ban state investment in businesses that boycott the State of Israel."

Cook County school districts

In District 23 (Prospect Heights), voters will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, the tax hike would mean that a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $106 for the school district’s portion of their property tax bill.

In District 63 (East Maine), voters will be asked to approve the borrowing of about $120 million to pay for infrastructure improvements to school facilities.

In District 113A (Lemont-Bromberek), voters will be asked to approve a property tax increase. The district is in both Cook and DuPage counties. If approved, the tax hike would mean a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $109 in Cook County and $120 in DuPage County on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

In District 124 (Evergreen Park), voters will be asked to approve about $68 million in borrowing to help pay for infrastructure improvements to school facilities.

In District 128 (Palos Heights), voters will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $179 on the school district’s portion of their property tax bill.

In District 214 (Township High School in Arlington Heights), voters will be asked to approve the borrowing of about $295 million for various infrastructure improvements at school buildings.

In District 300, which spans parts of Cook, DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties, voters will be asked to approve about $355 million in borrowing to pay for various infrastructure improvements at school buildings.

Moraine Valley Community College is asking voters in its district to approve the borrowing of about $115 million to pay for infrastructure improvement costs at the college’s facilities.

Other notable Cook County referenda

Voters in Elk Grove Township will be asked to approve a new 0.05% tax to pay for community mental health facilities and services. If approved, a homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $16.67 on their property tax bill.

Voters in Northfield Township will be asked three questions:

Whether the township should explore the possibility of letting its food pantry provide pre-packaged meals to residents in need. Whether the township should explore providing garbage collection and disposal services for residents in unincorporated areas of the township. Whether the township’s Road District should be abolished and that its duties and responsibilities be assumed by the township government.

Voters in Orland Township will be asked whether voters should be able to propose ordinances by petition and allow for them to be approved by referendum.

Voters in Schaumburg Township will be asked whether its Road District should be abolished and its duties and responsibilities be assumed by the township government.

Voters in the Dolton Park District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home valued at about $100,000 would pay an extra $75.89 on the park district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Skokie Park District will be asked to approve about $53 million in borrowing to help pay for infrastructure improvements at the district’s facilities and sites and to convert a former industrial site along the North Shore Channel into a new park.

Voters in the Bartlett Public Library District (which spans both Cook and DuPage counties) will be asked to approve about $22 million in borrowing to pay for infrastructure improvements and another $45 million to pay for a new library building on the district’s north side.

Voters in East Dundee & Countryside Fire Protection District (Cook and Kane counties) will be asked to approve $35 million in borrowing and a property tax increase. The district spans parts of both Cook and Kane counties. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $28.68 in Cook County and $33.33 in Kane County.

Voters in the Hometown Fire Protection District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $90.90 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Palos Heights Fire Protection District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $30.36 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Roselle Fire Protection District (which spans parts of Cook and DuPage counties) will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $67 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

DuPage County

In Aurora, voters will be asked whether the city should allow for the mayor to be recalled and removed by a majority vote if a recall petition successfully earns enough signatures, equal to the number of 20% of the total votes cast for all candidates for mayor in the previous election. Aurora also spans parts of Kane, Kendall, and Will counties.

In Clarendon Hills, voters will be asked whether the village clerk should be appointed by the mayor with approval from the Board of Trustees, rather than be elected starting in 2027.

DuPage County school districts

Voters in District 201 (Westmont) will be asked to approve about $68 million in borrowing to pay for the replacement of the J.T. Manning and C.E. Miller elementary school buildings and other infrastructure improvements.

Voters in District 303 (St. Charles) will be asked to approve about $282 million in borrowing to pay for various infrastructure improvements at its buildings and facilities. The district includes parts of DuPage and Kane counties.

Voters in District 45 (Elmhurst, Lombard, Oakbrook Terrace and Villa Park) will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $89 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in High School District 88 (Addison and Villa Park) will be asked to approve the borrowing of about $118 million to pay for infrastructure improvements at school buildings and facilities.

Other DuPage County referenda

Voters in Downers Grove Township will be asked to approve a new property tax of no more than 0.05% to pay for community mental health facilities and services. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $16.67 on their property tax bill.

Voters in the Lisle Park District will be asked to approve nearly $30 million in borrowing to pay for building and equipping a new community activity center.

Voters in the Roselle Fire Protection District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $67 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Lake County

The Lake County Regional Board of Schools will ask voters to approve a new 1% sales tax countywide to pay for school facilities, resources officers and mental health professionals.

In Highland Park, voters will be asked whether to impose term limits for the offices of mayor and councilmembers.

In Lake Zurich, voters will be asked to approve a little over $20 million in borrowing to fund construction of a new fire station to replace Station 1.

In Round Lake, voters will be asked whether the village clerk should be appointed by the mayor with the approval of trustees, rather than elected.

In Wauconda, voters will be asked whether the village clerk should be appointed by the mayor with the approval of trustees, rather than elected.

Other Lake County referenda

Voters in Antioch Township will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home valued at around $100,000 would pay an additional $40.53 on the township’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Vernon Area Public Library District will be asked to approve the borrowing of nearly $40 million to pay for infrastructure improvements to its library buildings.

Voters in the Fox Lake Fire Protection District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home valued at about $100,000 will pay an additional $20 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Newport Township Fire Protection District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home valued at about $100,000 will pay an additional $84.40 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Will County

Voters in Richland School District 88A (Crest Hill) will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth about $100,000 would pay an additional $130 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in Troy School District #30-C (Channahon, Crest Hill, Joliet, Shorewood) will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $150 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in Crete Township will be asked whether the state government should legally require a person to present photo ID or a passport to prove their U.S. citizenship in order to vote in Illinois.

Voters in DuPage Township will be asked whether individuals and businesses should be allowed to boycott and divest from the State of Israel.

Voters in Frankfort Township will be asked whether the state government should legally require a person to present photo ID or a passport to prove their U.S. citizenship in order to vote in Illinois.

Voters in Green Garden Township will be asked if Illinois should require ID in order to vote in the state.

Voters in Joliet Township will be asked two questions:

Whether the Joliet City Council should approve construction of AI data centers. Whether the State of Illinois should adopt an independent citizens commission for the federal and state redistricting process.

Voters in the Braidwood Fire Protection District, which is also in Grundy County, will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $106.67 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Frankfort Fire Protection District, which also includes parts of Cook County, will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth around $100,000 would pay an additional $108.33 in Will County and an additional $98.48 in Cook County on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Kane County

Voters in Community Unit School District No. 300, which includes parts of Cook, McHenry and DeKalb counties, will be asked to approve more than $355 million in borrowing to pay for the construction and repair of school buildings and various infrastructure improvements.

Voters in Yorkville School District 115, which is also in Kendall County, will be asked to approve about $159 million in borrowing to pay for the construction of two school buildings.

Voters in St. Charles Township will be asked whether the township can contract for garbage collection, disposal, composting and recycling for residents in unincorporated St. Charles Township.

McHenry County

Voters in McHenry County will be asked two advisory referenda:

Whether McHenry County should become a "Home Rule County" and establish a county executive form of government. Whether the state legislature should repeal state laws that prevent McHenry County and other local governments from exercising "full zoning authority" over placing commercial solar, wind, and battery energy storage facilities and residential development and restore authority to county and municipal government.

Voters in the Richmond Fire Protection District will be asked to increase property taxes. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth $100,000 would pay an additional $50 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Kendall County

Voters in the Oswego Community Unit School District 308, which includes parts of Kane and Will counties, will be asked to approve about $317 million in borrowing to pay for various infrastructure improvements at school buildings and facilities.

Voters in the Sandwich Community Unit School District 430, which also includes parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties, will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth $100,000 would pay an additional $133.33 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Kankakee County

Voters in Central Community Unit School District No. 4, which includes parts of Iroquois County, will be asked whether school board members should be elected at large instead of by congressional township starting in 2029.

Voters in the Greater Momence Fire Protection District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner who owns a home worth $100,000 will pay an additional $133.33 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in the Bourbonnais Public Library District will be asked to approve a property tax increase. If approved, a homeowner with a home worth $100,000 would pay an additional $44.67 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill.

Voters in Bourbonnais Township will be asked whether the township’s Road District should be abolished and all duties and responsibilities be assumed by the Bourbonnais Township government.

Grundy County

Voters in Grundy County will be asked whether the county government should study and pursue the consolidation of local townships, school districts and fire protection district, but only if consolidation would "improve efficiency, maintain or enhance service levels, and reduce long-term cost to taxpayers."