2022 Chicago Marathon: Start time, road closures and everything else you need to know

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be held this weekend, and the festivities kicked off Thursday.

On Sunday, runners from around the globe will embark on this year’s marathon course. Until then, participants are at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo in McCormick Place.

Runners are picking up their race packets, and checking out the latest and greatest with footwear, merchandise and running tech.

This weekend marks the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, with an anticipated 40,000 people expected to hit the ground running.

Things will kick off at Grant Park at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, but preparations are already well underway. You may have already seen fencing, tents and barricades placed in and around Grant Park.

You are encouraged to take note of road closures this weekend. The course will take runners north to Sheridan Road and then back south before heading all the way west to Damen, back toward the lakefront, south to 35th and then a grand finish near Grant Park.

Runners from across the country and world will be participating.

The Expo runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday, and is back open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.