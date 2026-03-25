Sabrina Benson: Woman reported missing from Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Sabrina Benson was last seen around 7:10 p.m. walking in the area of the 1000 block of Summit Street, according to Elgin police.
Benson is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white knit hat, a long dark gray jacket and black sweatpants.
Officials said her disappearance prompted a large police presence in the area where she went missing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Elgin police at (847) 289-2700 or text a tip to 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Elgin Police Department.