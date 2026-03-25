Sabrina Benson: Woman reported missing from Elgin

article

The Brief Elgin police are searching for a missing woman last seen Tuesday evening on Summit Street. Authorities are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police.



Elgin police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Sabrina Benson was last seen around 7:10 p.m. walking in the area of the 1000 block of Summit Street, according to Elgin police.

Benson is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white knit hat, a long dark gray jacket and black sweatpants.

Officials said her disappearance prompted a large police presence in the area where she went missing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Elgin police at (847) 289-2700 or text a tip to 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.