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Sabrina Benson: Woman reported missing from Elgin

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 25, 2026 7:30am CDT
Elgin
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Sabrina Benson | Elgin police

The Brief

    • Elgin police are searching for a missing woman last seen Tuesday evening on Summit Street.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police.

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Sabrina Benson was last seen around 7:10 p.m. walking in the area of the 1000 block of Summit Street, according to Elgin police.

Benson is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white knit hat, a long dark gray jacket and black sweatpants.

Officials said her disappearance prompted a large police presence in the area where she went missing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Elgin police at (847) 289-2700 or text a tip to 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Elgin Police Department.

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