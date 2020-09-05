San Diego State U warns students not to go anywhere for Labor Day, or face disciplinary action

San Diego State University has issued a Labor Day weekend stay-at-home order for students living on campus to limit the spread of COVID-19 as they return for the school year.

KNSD-TV reported that the order is in effect Saturday and will last through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The announcement was made Saturday, a day after the university reported an additional 120 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases linked to students both on and off campus.

The university said those who violate the order could face disciplinary action, but it did not detail what those consequences would be.

9 SORORITIES AND FRATERNITIES AT UW MADISON UNDER QUARANTINE

COLLEGE PROFESSOR COLLAPSES DURING VIRTUAL CLASS, DIES OF CORONAVIRUS

INDIANA VIRUS CAUTION URGED AS IU SEEKS FRATERNITY CLOSURES

Advertisement

'WE NEED STRAIGHTFORWARD, COMMON-SENSE SOLUTIONS' SAYS BIDEN ABOUT SCHOOLS AND COVID-19 OUTBREAK