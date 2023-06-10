San Jose newlywed dies after snorkeling accident in Hawaii

article

A San Jose man who was recently married died last week after a snorkeling accident in Hawaii.

Steven Phan was honeymooning June 1 with his wife, Brittany Myers Phan, at Electric Beach in Nānākuli when tragedy struck, according to family.

Medics responded to a 911 call at 10:27 a.m. and found the 49-year-old in critical condition, reported KHON-TV in Honolulu. Phan was unresponsive when bystanders pulled him out of the water until the first responders arrived, the station reported.

A Gofundme created in honor of Phan said the family is absolutely devastated.

"We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," the Gofundme reads. "Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all."

Phan's LinkedIn profile says he was a manager at Apple and graduated from UC Irvine in 1995. Friends shared their shock and disbelief about his passing on social media.

The Gofundme account said to make matters worse, the couple's belongings were stolen during the devastating events. The thieves allegedly took their cell phones, wallets, clothing, and rental car.

KTVU reached out to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the police department but have not heard back.