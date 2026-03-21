Scam targets drivers with false claims of unpaid tickets, tolls: officials
COOK COUNTY - Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that claims they didn't pay a parking ticket or an electronic toll.
The office is reminding residents not to click on any links, scan any QR codes, or send any money to a scam that is going around.
The scam claims "the operator of registered owner of a motor vehicle committed a violation related to parking regulations and/or failed to pay an assessed electronic toll in accordance with applicable Illinois law and municipal traffic enforcement regulations."
The scam demands drivers appear at a hearing or pay the "fine, toll, civil penalty, and authorized court costs prior to the hearing date."
What you can do:
The sheriff's office instructs individuals to call the Sheriff's Police Investigations at 708-865-4896 or the police non-emergency at 847-635-1188.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.