Scam targets drivers with false claims of unpaid tickets, tolls: officials

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam falsely claiming unpaid parking tickets or toll violations. The messages urge people to click links, scan QR codes, or pay fines before a supposed hearing, which officials say is fraudulent. Residents are advised not to engage and to report the scam to Sheriff’s Police Investigations or local non-emergency police.



Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that claims they didn't pay a parking ticket or an electronic toll.

The office is reminding residents not to click on any links, scan any QR codes, or send any money to a scam that is going around.

The scam claims "the operator of registered owner of a motor vehicle committed a violation related to parking regulations and/or failed to pay an assessed electronic toll in accordance with applicable Illinois law and municipal traffic enforcement regulations."

The scam demands drivers appear at a hearing or pay the "fine, toll, civil penalty, and authorized court costs prior to the hearing date."

What you can do:

The sheriff's office instructs individuals to call the Sheriff's Police Investigations at 708-865-4896 or the police non-emergency at 847-635-1188.