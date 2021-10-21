Schaumburg man charged after federal agents allegedly find more than 25 firearms in storage locker

Four men have been charged, including a Schaumburg man and a Chicago man, with federal firearm offenses for allegedly trafficking guns from St. Louis to Chicago.

Robert Narup, 71, of Washington, Mo., is charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license after allegedly selling 18 firearms and two silencers to an undercover law enforcement agent in a retail store parking lot.

Jerome Boykin, 30, of St. Louis, Mo., is charged with possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime after allegedly selling more than 20 firearms to Rogelio Mancera, 27, of Schaumburg, in exchange for marijuana.

Mancera is charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license. Federal agents allegedly found more than 25 firearms, including machine guns, in his storage locker.

Rodolfo Ortega, 26, of Chicago, is charged with illegally possessing two firearms after he allegedly sold to an individual in Chicago. Ortega is a previously convicted felon and was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.

According to criminal complaints filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, Narup bought firearms at gun shows throughout the U.S. and then illegally sold them to Boykin in St. Louis.

Boykin then brought the guns to Chicago and sold them to Mancera in exchange for marijuana, authorities said.

Mancera then allegedly resold the guns to Ortega, who would then sell them to various buyers on the streets of Chicago.