School board candidate slams Illinois district's curriculum on White supremacy

An Illinois mother of two is fighting back against the local school district’s curriculum, arguing that it teaches children they "can’t get ahead" due to White supremacy.

Ndona Muboyayi told "Fox & Friends" Friday that parts of the Evanston, Illinois curriculum had "changed drastically" and the school was no longer teaching children about the history of African-Americans.

"They had added something that they called Black Lives Matter curriculum," Muboyayi told co-host, Steve Doocy.

"It speaks about White supremacy and it speaks about White privilege and a number of negative things that had happened to African-Americans within this country."

Muboyayi added the curriculum does not cover the topics of when African-Americans have fought against White supremacy or oppression and said it was very "negative, one-sided." The curriculum also failed to include the accomplishments that Black people have achieved in this country, she said.

The Illinois mother is a candidate for the Evanston school board in District 65, which educates students up until the eighth grade. One of the reasons Muboyayi is running to be on the school board is because she said she wants to fight for equal and balanced curriculums for her children and other students.

"[The curriculum] attempt(s) to cram thousands of years of history of a people into five weeks, and within that five-week period, they tend to focus mainly on atrocities," Muboyayi said. "Very briefly, do they touch on when Black people marched or attempted to fight against injustices."

The school board candidate went on to say the curriculum speaks mainly about police brutality and leaves out the numerous times that African-Americans fought against oppression, especially during the periods of slavery or the revolts that took place in the nation.

"So stories such as that are not told to balance out the narrative that Black people in this country have constantly been beaten down but never risen up," she told Doocy.

The Evanston/Skokie School District has not responded to a request for comment.

