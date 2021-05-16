Search continues Sunday for missing boy with autism who has not been seen for more than a day

Police and volunteers were back out searching for a missing boy with autism in northwest Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Kyrin Carter, 12, was last seen near the Best Western in Hammond at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kyrin is Black, with light skin. Surveillance video shows him leaving the hotel wearing blue shorts, a blue short sleeve shirt and no shoes.

He and his family are from Kansas City. They are in Hammond to visit family.

Police said that more than 80 police officers and volunteers were out searching for Kyrin on Sunday. That includes ground and water crews, helicopters, searchers on ATVs, drones and trained search dogs.

Hammond police said that if you have seen Kyrin, please call them at 219-660-0000.

