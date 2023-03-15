Search for Chicago's next top cop is underway

The search for a new superintendent of the Chicago Police Department is already underway.

David Brown's last day at the helm of the department is tomorrow.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is tasked with finding three applicants to recommend to the city's next mayor.

The pool of candidates nationwide appears to be dwindling. There are many challenges the new superintendent will have to face with police morale low and distrust in police high.

Commission members say they will hold public meetings seeking input from residents.