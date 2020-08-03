Expand / Collapse search

Search resumes for 14-year-old who fell into Lake Michigan at Diversey Harbor

Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

Search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan enters 2nd day

Rescue efforts could continue today after a teen jumped into Lake Michigan Monday and never made it out of the water.

CHICAGO - Rescue efforts resumed Tuesday after a 14-year-old boy fell into Lake Michigan Monday afternoon at Diversey Harbor.

Divers searched the lake after a male fell into the water just before 5 p.m. at 2601 North Cannon Drive, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago police said he was 14 years old.

The search was suspended about an hour later, fire officials said. Due to lake conditions, a recovery mission is underway with the Chicago Police Marine unit taking over.

“We regret we could not bring the young man out as a rescue,” fire officials said in a tweet.

Divers resumed their search 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Monday’s forecast urged swimmers and boaters to avoid the lake because of choppy waters and waves as high as 13 feet. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.