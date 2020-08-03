Search resumes for 14-year-old who fell into Lake Michigan at Diversey Harbor

Rescue efforts resumed Tuesday after a 14-year-old boy fell into Lake Michigan Monday afternoon at Diversey Harbor.

Divers searched the lake after a male fell into the water just before 5 p.m. at 2601 North Cannon Drive, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago police said he was 14 years old.

The search was suspended about an hour later, fire officials said. Due to lake conditions, a recovery mission is underway with the Chicago Police Marine unit taking over.

“We regret we could not bring the young man out as a rescue,” fire officials said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Divers resumed their search 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Monday’s forecast urged swimmers and boaters to avoid the lake because of choppy waters and waves as high as 13 feet. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.