Search underway for missing woman in Chicago Lawn

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Sylvia Edwards-Grinnage, 70, was last seen May 4 in the 6200 block of S. Washtenaw Ave., according to Chicago police.

She is described as being 5 feet tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

Grinnage was wearing a white and pink jacket and a powder blue shirt at the time of her disappearance, CPD said.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.