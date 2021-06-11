Security guard killed during apparent bank robbery in Gary: police

A security guard was killed Friday in Gary, Indiana outside of a bank.

The incident occurred at the First Midwest Bank located at 1975 W. Ridge Road.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the security guard was killed sometime Friday during an apparent bank robbery.

The department believes a security guard was approached outside and may have been ambushed.

The investigation is ongoing.

